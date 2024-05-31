TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,246,478 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246,478 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 516,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

