TD Asset Management Inc Sells 179,141 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,141 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $66,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

