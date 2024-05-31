TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,775 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $61,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,302.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $745.45 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,216.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

