TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,651 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.