TD Asset Management Inc Sells 437,210 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $60,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

