TD Asset Management Inc Sells 74,903 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,903 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $69,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $450.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day moving average of $393.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

