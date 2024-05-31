TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $54,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

