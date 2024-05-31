TD Cowen Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $135.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $116.50 on Friday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

