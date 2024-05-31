TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $60,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.25 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

