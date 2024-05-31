Telsey Advisory Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $850.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $815.34 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50. The stock has a market cap of $361.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $748.63 and a 200-day moving average of $702.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

