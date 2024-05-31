Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE THC opened at $133.20 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.