The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $17,612,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

