The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.