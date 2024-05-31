The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GT. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
