Theravance Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $412.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.