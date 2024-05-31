thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.20%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

