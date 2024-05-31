Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.86. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

