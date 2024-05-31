Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.
Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. This is a boost from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
