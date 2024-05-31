TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

TORM stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

