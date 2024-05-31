Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 3.4% Higher

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 7,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 101,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Get Torrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $693.93 million, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.