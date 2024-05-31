Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Toyo Tire stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.97.
About Toyo Tire
