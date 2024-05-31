Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

TM stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.