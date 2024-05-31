Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro Stock Up 1.1 %

TMICY stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

