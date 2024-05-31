Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.8 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.
About Tsumura & Co.
