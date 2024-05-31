Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.8 days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.