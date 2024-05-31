UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

