UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.24.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

