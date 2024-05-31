UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

