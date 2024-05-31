UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

