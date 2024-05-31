UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.79 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

