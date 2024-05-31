United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,029 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SLM were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Up 1.9 %

SLM stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.