United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,641 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

