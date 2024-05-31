United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 12,260 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

