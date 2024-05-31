United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Radian Group Stock Up 2.2 %

RDN opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

