United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,672 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

