United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chemours were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $25.59 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

