United Services Automobile Association Buys 954 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,758,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $14.63 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.