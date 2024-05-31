United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,740 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.