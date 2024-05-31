United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 13,654 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

