United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 75,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.