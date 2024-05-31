United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ExlService were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,587 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.