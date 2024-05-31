United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,734,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

