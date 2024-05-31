United Services Automobile Association Has $322,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 692,637 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.6 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

