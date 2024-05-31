United Services Automobile Association Has $330,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

