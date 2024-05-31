United Services Automobile Association Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coty were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

