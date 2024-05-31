United Services Automobile Association Has $401,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281,638 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock worth $1,867,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

TEVA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

