United Services Automobile Association Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,922,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

VNO opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

