United Services Automobile Association Has $429,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 864,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

