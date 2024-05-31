United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.