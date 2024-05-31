United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genpact were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.