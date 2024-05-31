United Services Automobile Association Invests $201,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,877,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

