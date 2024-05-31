United Services Automobile Association Invests $201,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $41,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.82 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.